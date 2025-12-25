Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): The widening of the Ayodhya Bypass road into a 10-lane road in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal has come under judicial scrutiny, with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing an immediate halt on tree felling until the next hearing.

The order came on December 22 after petitioner and RTI activist Nitin Saxena approached the tribunal, alleging large-scale violations in the clearance process for the project being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Also Read | Karnataka Road Accident: 10 Killed As Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Lorry in Hiriyur Taluk of Chitradurga District (Watch Videos).

RTI activist Saxena told ANI, "The entire matter was sub judice before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). During the hearing held on December 22, the Director and counsel of NHAI were present, and the case was heard by a special bench of the NGT. During the hearing, it was indicated that the tribunal was serious over the issue. The tree felling should have been stopped within 24 hours, but despite this, trees continued to be cut on December 23."

Questioning the action, he said that when the hearing was conducted on December 22, authorities should have waited for its order.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, December 25, 2025: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

"Nearly 1500 trees were cut on December 23 and now who would be held accountable for this loss?" asked Saxena.

He further said that the administration talked about planting trees, but in reality only saplings are planted and it takes 25 to 30 years to become a fully grown tree. Whereas the trees being cut are 40 to 50 years old, and no one can compensate for their loss.

"We had been demanding an alternative route, and an alternative route already exists. Despite this, why was this road required at all. This 10-lane road would make life extremely difficult for local residents. Heavy vehicles and dumpers would ply on the road, and people would not even feel safe dropping their children at school buses. Half the destruction had already been carried out and administration from top to bottom is complicit in this matter," Saxena said.

He further said NHAI claims that they had to pay a penalty of Rs 9 lakh per month to the contractor, but such considerations should have been made earlier. He added that all actions should have been halted until a final decision was taken into the matter, but this was not done.

The NGT stated, "Since the result of the minutes of the meeting of the Centrally Empowered Committee (CEC) has not been placed before us, we, therefore, direct that there shall be no cutting/felling of trees at the site in question till the next date of hearing. We also direct that the NHAI may continue the project work without felling of trees."

It also directed the state government to submit the minutes of the meeting of the Centrally Empowered Committee in finalization of this case before this Tribunal within a week.

The next hearing into the matter is scheduled for January 8, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)