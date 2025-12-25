Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Mumbai, December 25: In a historic holiday surge, gold prices shattered the USD 4,500-per-ounce ceiling for the first time on Wednesday, December 24, as a perfect storm of geopolitical tension and central bank buying transformed the "yellow metal" into the world’s most coveted asset. On Christmas Eve, spot gold hit a lifetime high of USD 4,510, marking a staggering 72% jump from its position at the end of last year.

By the morning of December 25, the international spot price consolidated slightly to settle just above USD 4,494, holding onto a 3.5% gain for the week. Market veterans believe this is merely a pitstop. "The trends driving this rebasing are not exhausted," noted Natasha Kaneva, head of Global Commodities Strategy at JP Morgan, as several Wall Street analysts adjusted their 2026 forecasts toward the USD 5,000-per-ounce mark. Gold Rate Today, December 24, 2025: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, December 25, 2025:

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,26,509 INR 1,38,010 Mumbai INR 1,26,729 INR 1,38,250 Chennai INR 1,27,096 INR 1,38,650 Hyderabad INR 1,26,931 INR 1,38,470 Bengaluru INR 1,26,830 INR 1,38,360 Ahmedabad INR 1,26,894 INR 1,38,430 Kolkata INR 1,26,555 INR 1,38,060 Srinagar INR 1,26,729 INR 1,38,250 Jodhpur INR 1,26,711 INR 1,38,230 Jaipur INR 1,26,628 INR 1,38,140 Bhopal INR 1,26,858 INR 1,38,390 Lucknow INR 1,26,757 INR 1,38,280 Noida INR 1,26,757 INR 1,38,280 Ghaziabad INR 1,26,757 INR 1,38,280 Gurugram INR 1,26,693 INR 1,38,210

Why Are Gold Prices Rising?

The precious metal is on track, making its largest advances since 1979, when it also set a record number of highs. The Augmont Bullion report, released December 23, noted that gold prices surpassed USD 4,500 (INR 1,38,000) for the 50th record-breaking session this year due to expectations of looser US monetary policy and rising geopolitical tensions. Stock Market Holiday Today: Is Share Market Open or Closed on December 25 for Christmas 2025? Know If Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE.

On December 24, Silver rate extended its record-breaking rally, touching yet another all-time high after gold prices scaled another peak, crossing the USD 4,500-an-ounce mark for the first time. The surge has been driven by rising tensions in Venezuela, a weaker dollar, and expectations that the US Federal Reserve could deliver further interest-rate cuts.

