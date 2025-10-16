New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for failing to act on persistent garbage dumping in a vacant plot in the national capital, despite earlier directions from the Tribunal to implement remedial measures.

The order was passed by the NGT's Principal Bench, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member), which noted that despite clear instructions issued in its previous order dated May 21, 2025, "appropriate preventive and remedial measures have not been taken."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Exudes Confidence That 21st Century Is Going to Be India's Century.

The matter pertains to a plea filed by one Sandeep Choudhary, who had complained about the dumping of waste in a vacant plot opposite his house, causing a serious health hazard in the area. Following the complaint, the Tribunal had directed DPCC and MCD to act promptly to clean the site and prevent recurrence.

However, according to a report filed by the DPCC on July 14, 2025, an inspection conducted on June 19, 2025, revealed that the vacant plot "looked like a dumping site" and was filled with municipal solid waste, emitting a foul smell and attracting mosquitoes, mice, and other insects. The DPCC had written to the MCD on June 23, 2025, urging compliance with the Tribunal's directions, but "no action taken report was received," the Tribunal noted.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Boy Killed by Airbag While Sitting on Father's Lap During Crash on Old Mahabalipuram Road Near Thiruporur.

Observing that its earlier order remained unimplemented, the Bench impleaded all respondents from the execution application into the present miscellaneous application and directed issuance of notices to ensure compliance.

The matter has now been scheduled for further hearing on January 20, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)