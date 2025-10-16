Chennai, October 16: A tragic accident near Thiruporur in Tamil Nadu on Monday night resulted in the death of a seven-year-old boy named Kevin, who was sitting on his father’s lap in the front passenger seat when the car’s airbag deployed after a collision. Kevin, son of Veeramuthu from Pudupattinam village near Kalpakkam, was travelling towards the city with his parents, driver, and two others in a rental car driven by 26-year-old Vignesh. The vehicle was passing through Alandur via Old Mahabalipuram Road when the car ahead, driven by 48-year-old Suresh from Paiyanur, suddenly braked and swerved right near the Alathur petrol station without using the indicator.

Police said the sudden, unindicated manoeuvre by Suresh caught Vignesh off guard, preventing him from stopping in time and leading to a rear-end collision. The impact caused the front airbag to deploy forcefully, striking Kevin, who lost consciousness immediately. Despite having no visible injuries, Kevin was rushed to Thiruporur Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Hyderabad Shocker: Mother Kills Twins Over Illness, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor in Telangana.

Authorities have registered a case of causing death by negligence and rash driving against Suresh. Kevin’s body has been sent to Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem examination. Preliminary reports suggest shock and haemorrhage due to polytrauma caused by the airbag as the cause of death, though officials await the final postmortem report. Lucknow Horror: Youth Kills Mother After Being Caught Stealing Jewellery To Repay Online Gaming Debts in Uttar Pradesh.

Police emphasised that the fatal injury was caused by Kevin sitting unsecured on his father’s lap in the front seat, increasing vulnerability to airbag impact.

