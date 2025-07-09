New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance based on a media report highlighting the disappearance of 37 out of 172 water bodies in Ahmedabad and initiated proceedings on the issue.

The report, drawing from data by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), cites unregulated urban expansion and inadequate recognition of these water bodies in formal planning documents as key reasons behind their vanishing.

Also Read | Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9 After Bridge Collapses in Vadodara; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia Compensation.

A bench led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel observed that the AMC's internal findings highlighted rampant encroachment and repurposing of lakes, enabled by their omission from statutory development plans. This oversight has facilitated unauthorised construction, severely impacting the city's natural water systems.

Further, insights from a High-Level Committee (HLC) on urban development challenges in Gujarat revealed a 46 per cent decline in the area of water bodies surrounding prominent lakes, including Vastrapur, Memnagar, Thaltej, and Sola. The committee attributed this loss to unchecked growth and the neglect of ecological systems in city planning.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is UAE Issuing 'New INR 23 Lakh Golden Visa' to Citizens of India and Bangladesh? Is Rayad Group Consultancy Authorised To Process Visa Applications? UAE Issues Detailed Rebuttal, Debunking Fake News.

Aerial imagery comparing the years 2000 and 2020, especially around Vastrapur Lake, revealed a significant decline in water coverage, referred to as "blue cover", attributed to aggressive development. One notable instance involves a lake in Thaltej that has been completely replaced by a residential project and an AMC-operated water distribution centre.

The Tribunal raised serious concerns regarding violations of environmental laws such as the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Given the environmental gravity of the issue, the case has been transferred to the Western Zonal Bench in Pune. Notices have been issued to the Central Pollution Control Board, Gujarat Pollution Control Board, and the District Magistrate of Ahmedabad. Their responses are expected before the next hearing on August 28, 2025, the bench said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)