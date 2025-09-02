Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India have deployed the Indian Army's Chinook helicopter to airlift its machinery necessary for restoration work on the National Highway 21 in Kullu.

The NHAI launched urgent restoration work on the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali section of National Highway 21 on August 29, following severe floods, cloudbursts, and flash floods that damaged key stretches, cutting off road connectivity to the tourist town of Manali.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, the NHAI is currently working across multiple sections of the NH-21 to ensure rapid restoration work.

She informed that the NHAI is using air services to airlift the necessary machinery to points that currently lack connectivity.

"NHAI is working across multiple sections to ensure rapid restoration, necessitating machinery at all points. This has led to the acquisition of air to enable the deployment of machinery at points currently lacking connectivity," Raveesh told ANI.

Ten locations on the Kullu-Manali section had been "completely washed away" and five more had suffered partial damage due to "torrent rains and floods," disrupting the main highway link, NHAI said in a release.

The alternate route maintained by the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has also sustained damage, allowing only light vehicles to pass. NHAI has decided to extend financial support to HP PWD for urgent repairs and maintenance of this road, which is temporarily carrying diverted highway traffic.

"In view of the inaccessibility, temporary restoration measures are being undertaken on a war footing to restore connectivity. Adequate funds have been sanctioned to the NHAI Regional Office in Shimla, and the maintenance contractor available on site has been mobilised for immediate works," the statement said.

The authority has also begun planning permanent restoration of multiple damaged stretches along the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Manali section. "Various options for permanent restoration are being explored, including tunnels, elevated structures, and slope stabilisation," the press note said, adding that a detailed project report (DPR) is under preparation. For short-term rectification, NHAI has sanctioned around ₹100 crore. (ANI)

