Mumbai, September 2: As Gold prices continued their upward rally on Monday, September 1, many are looking to check the prices of the yellow metal today, September 2. The precious metal surged to fresh record highs in the Indian market, supported by global cues and strong demand from investors seeking safe-haven assets. In addition, the approaching festive season has also added to retail demand, pushing rates higher across metro cities. Silver, too, joined the rally, touching record levels alongside gold. In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other major cities, gold prices have climbed to new lifetime highs, making headlines across the country. Gold, Silver Rate Today, July 31: Price of Yellow Metal Falls INR 500 to INR 98,020 per 10 Gram; Silver Plunges INR 2,000 on Rupee Appreciation.

Investors and households are closely monitoring daily fluctuations as the yellow metal continues to strengthen amid international and domestic market trends. Traders believe the rally may sustain in the coming weeks if global pressures persist and festive buying remains strong. With prices surging steadily for the sixth consecutive session, the focus has shifted to city-wise rates. So what are gold rates across the country today, September 2? Scroll below to know the prices of yellow metal as gold continues to sparkle at record levels. Gold Rate Today, July 8, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Fall, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities Today, September 2 (Price Per Gram)

City 22K Gold (Per Gram) 24K Gold (Per Gram) Mumbai INR 10,589 INR 9,706 Delhi INR 10,604 INR 9,721 Bengaluru INR 10,589 INR 9,706 Chennai INR 10,589 INR 9,706 Jaipur INR 10,604 INR 9,721 Hyderabad INR 10,589 INR 9,706 Patna INR 10,594 INR 9,711 Ahmedabad INR 10,594 INR 9,711 Kolkata INR 10,589 INR 9,706

Across other metro cities, gold prices followed a similar trajectory on September 2. According to Good Returns, in Delhi and Jaipur, 22K gold touched INR 10,604 per gram, while Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata reported INR 10,589 per gram. With rates touching historic highs nationwide, jewellers anticipate brisk buying ahead of the festive season, even as investors closely watch global market movements that continue to drive bullion prices upward.

