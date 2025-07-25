New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated a tender to hire a consultant for a feasibility study on a proposed highway connecting Tronica City to the under-construction Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway, an official said on Friday.

The move aims to ease traffic congestion in the National Capital Region (NCR) by studying potential problems on the proposed 65-kilometre-long highway.

According to officials, a detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be ready by April next year, once the work is awarded.

The study would involve identifying pedestrian crossings, car running speed, traffic flow problems, any congestion points and solutions to these problems by constructing bridges or underpasses.

The highway is part of the broader Delhi decongestion plan announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following a high-level meeting with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in June. The proposed corridor is the longest among the projects approved during that meeting.

"This highway will connect five major roads -- Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND-Faridabad Highway and Yamuna Expressway -- all together around NCR," government officials said.

The highway will provide connectivity to NCR towns such as Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad with North and Southwest Delhi, he added.

"It will help in decongesting internal roads and city centres like the Sarai Kale Khan section and Kalindi Kunj, providing an alternative for intercity and freight traffic," the tender document said.

The tender noted that the consultants shall also identify the possible toll plaza location based on the data and information derived from the traffic studies and a study of the existing physical features, including the availability of land.

In terms of safety, the NHAI plans to put in place an advanced traffic management system (ATMS) on the highway.

"This would provide real-time information, guidance and emergency assistance to users. ATMS would include outdoor equipment, including emergency call boxes, variable message sign systems, meteorological data systems, and CCTV cameras," the tender added.

The estimated cost of construction is Rs 7500 crore.

