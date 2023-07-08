Shimla, July 8 (PTI) Contractors found indulging in illegal dumping would not only face penalties but their bill payments will also be withheld, said Regional Officer of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Himachal Pradesh Abdul Basit on Saturday.

Presiding over the meeting of all the contractors, team leaders of supervising consultants and project directors of NHAI Mandi, Shimla, Palampur and Hamirpur, he gave a stern warning to contractors that no illegal dumping would be tolerated under any circumstances, a statement issued here said.

The Regional Officer directed to include no dumping certificate in the monthly progress report on the suggestion of Project Directors that contractors should provide a certificate that no illegal dumping or environmental damage has occurred, duly verified by the Team Leader in the Monthly Progress Report (MPR).

He said that henceforth, every MPR should include a column where the Team Leader and the Project Manager of the contractor would sign a certificate affirming no illegal dumping has taken place and no environmental damage has been caused.

Contractors found indulging in illegal dumping would not only face penalties but their bill payments will also be withheld, he said and directed to remove all dumped material from dumping sites within seven days.

He also instructed that all contractors should contribute to environmental conservation by undertaking additional tree plantation and establishing additional rainwater harvesting systems.

Furthermore, it was mandated that all supervisors, truck drivers, and other staff members receive training on environmental protection and prevention of illegal dumping to ensure compliance and take necessary measures for environmental conservation.

A large number of slides are taking place during the ongoing monsoon season and slides have been witnessed near stretches where four laning works were going on or have been completed.

