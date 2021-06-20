New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recently directed the Chief Secretaries of Nagaland and Manipur to submit reports on cases related to Rongmei community and Naga-Kuki conflict listed at the Camp sitting at Kohima on April 24, 2017.

Acting on both the petitions filed by Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the orders.

Tripathy alleged that the Government of Nagaland has failed to communicate necessary instructions to the concerned Deputy Commissioner and other revenue authorities, with regard to issue concerning the recognition given to the Rongmei community in the State of Nagaland resulting in violation of their rights due to alleged callous attitude of the government.

The issue concerns the recognition given to the Rongmei community, Nagaland Special Development Zone, Nagaland Land Revenue Act, Intanki National Park, BEFR Act, Disturbed Area Act etc.

Pursuant to further directions, Tripathy in his rejoinder stated that the Government was aware of the problem since 2007 and as a matter of sheer negligence, the issue is still pending at Cabinet Sub-Committee even after lapse of a decade. The checks and balances on illegal migrants have not been achieved so far.

Tripathy requested the NHRC for deputing a Special Reporter to visit the area, assess the situation after talking to the affected parties and make a comprehensive report. The NHRC considering the report of Home Commissioner to the government of Nagaland and rejoinder of the complainant decided to send the rejoinder to the Home Commissioner to reply in the light of the issues raised in the rejoinder.

However, the requisite report has not been received in the matter till date in 2021. The NHRC takes serious view of the non-responsive attitude of the Commissioner, Home Department, government of Nagaland.

The NHRC issued a direction to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Nagaland, calling upon him to see that the issues raised by the petitioner are addressed expeditiously in accordance with law and a compliance report on this behalf be forwarded to the Commission expeditiously.

In another petition, Tripathy raised the issue of ethnic violence arising out of violent clashes between Naga and Kuki people in various districts of State of Nagaland bordering with Manipur. There have been several instances of violence among these groups.

Some of the villages are inaccessible due to negligence of the State Government. There is urgent need to stop the violence and initiation of steps for execution of resettlement measures to address the problems being faced by the innocent people, the plea urged.

Pursuant to directions of the Commission, the Home Commissioner to Govt. of Nagaland vide his report denied any such incident.In his rejoinder, Tripathy submitted that the issue still persists in both the States and the Govt. of Manipur may kindly be directed by the Commission to take effective measures for the protection of human rights of the remediless people from Naga or Kuki living in the State.

The NHRC forwarded the rejoinder filed by Tripathy, to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Manipur for expeditious action in accordance with law.

Earlier the NHRC issued a final reminder to the Home Commissioner to Govt. of Nagaland for submission of his additional report in the light of the rejoinder filed by Tripathy. (ANI)

