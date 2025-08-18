New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports concerning the alleged assault of journalist Balwinder Singh by two Punjab Police officers in the Batala area of Gurdaspur district.

The assault reportedly occurred on August 1, when two police personnel deployed in Batala for law and order duties ahead of Independence Day allegedly attacked Singh after he questioned their presence in the area.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on August 7 and quickly went viral, shows the journalist being brutally beaten in broad daylight on a busy street.

In the 2-minute 16-second footage, one officer in uniform and another in civilian clothes are seen repeatedly punching and kicking Singh, who eventually collapses into a waterlogged pothole. As he lies motionless, the man in civilian attire returns to kick him again, followed by the uniformed officer, who briefly checks on him before walking away.

Bystanders appear stunned and do not intervene until a group of locals finally rushes to assist the unresponsive journalist.

Taking serious note of the incident, the NHRC has stated that the reported facts, if accurate, point to a grave violation of human rights and abuse of power.

The Commission has issued a formal notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks.

The report must include the current status of the investigation and a detailed account of the journalist's health condition, stated NHRC.

The video has sparked widespread outrage across social media and civil society, with calls for accountability and justice. The incident has reignited concerns over press freedom and the conduct of law enforcement personnel. (ANI)

