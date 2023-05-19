Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking a detailed report on the explosion in an illegal firecracker factory that left nine people dead and several others injured, an official said.

The blast took place at Egra in Purba Medinipur district on May 16.

There seems to be a violation of the human rights of the victims of the blast due to negligence on the part of the administration, the NHRC official told PTI.

The notice was sent to West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Director General of Police Manoj Malviya seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, he said.

“We would like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy and how much compensation has been paid to the family members of those killed and injured," the official said.

