New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged negligence of a private hospital in Kanpur that botched up cataract surgeries of six patients who ended up losing their eyesight.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the incident. Reportedly, the patients were told that the eye surgeries were being done at a free camp but were charged Rs 1,500 each.

The commission has observed the contents of media reports, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victims.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter, including the status of the FIR registered in connection with the incident and relief/compensation, if any, provided to the victims.

The commission has also sought details about the steps taken and proposed to be taken by the state government to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur.

The report must also contain whether the hospital had obtained prior approval from the district authorities before holding a free eye surgery camp. The response from the authorities is expected within four weeks, the commission said in a statement.

According to media reports, the cataract surgeries were performed at a camp between November 2 and November 4.

