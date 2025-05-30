Bhubaneswar, May 30 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought a report from the Odisha DGP over the alleged physical assault on a TV journalist in Bolangir district.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report of the May 25 incident, the NHRC called for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

Also Read | Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma's Home: Cash-in-Fire Evidence Passed Forensic Test, CFSL Verified Key Videos in Case, Say Sources.

The journalist was allegedly attacked by miscreants when he went to a construction site in a village in the district to report on “corruption related to an ongoing construction work”, officials said.

His mobile phones and video camera were also smashed by the perpetrators, and he was threatened not to report anything about the construction work, the NHRC said in a statement.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly By-Elections 2025: AAP Announces Candidates and Star Campaigners for Bypolls on Kadi and Visavadar Seats; Check List Here.

Police have arrested five persons, including a minor, in connection with the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)