New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding an alleged custodial death in Deoghar district, Jharkhand, on May 21.

The individual was reportedly detained for interrogation in connection with a cybercrime and was allegedly subjected to torture, resulting in death.

In response, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), Jharkhand, demanding a detailed report within six weeks, including inquest findings, post-mortem details, and the magisterial inquiry's conclusions.

The Commission also criticized local authorities for failing to report the death within 24 hours, as mandated by its guidelines, and has sought an explanation for this lapse.

According to media reports from May 22, the individual's health deteriorated during police interrogation, leading to hospitalisation at Deoghar Sadar Hospital, where death was confirmed.

Police officials stated that four cybercrime suspects were detained from Dudhni village under Paljori Police Station on Wednesday afternoon. During questioning, one of the detainees experienced a sudden decline in health, prompting an urgent transfer to the hospital, where the fatality occurred.

Following the post-mortem, local residents and family members staged a protest, blocking roads and alleging police brutality. Authorities have since deployed additional security forces in the area to manage rising tensions. (ANI)

