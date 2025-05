Kolkata, May 28: Five more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal, an official of the state's health department said on Wednesday. Three of them are recovering at home, while the rest have been admitted to hospital, he said. Covid-19 in India: Active Coronavirus Cases Climb to 1,000 Mark in Country, Kerala Tops Chart With Highest 430 Cases.

"Most of them have mild symptoms," the official said.

Bengal has a total of 16 Covid-19 cases at present, the official added.