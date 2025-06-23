New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo-motu cognisance of media reports detailing the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur sea beach in the Ganjam District of Odisha.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of the incident occurred on June 15 .

According to reports, the young woman had gone to the beach with a male friend to celebrate a festival when they were reportedly confronted by around ten individuals. The attackers allegedly overpowered the victim's companion and proceeded to assault her sexually.

In response to the severity of the incident and its implications for human rights, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Odisha, directing them to submit a comprehensive report within two weeks.

The Commission has specifically requested details on the status of the investigation, the medical condition of the survivor, and any rehabilitation, compensation, or counselling support extended by the state authorities.

Media updates from June 16, 2025 indicate that the survivor has been medically examined at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The police have reportedly detained seven suspects in connection with the case.

The NHRC underscored the critical need for justice in such cases and called for accountability from the concerned law enforcement agencies.

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has strongly condemned the crime, vowing that all perpetrators will face the strictest legal consequences. In an official statement, the Chief Minister's Office assured the public that no one involved would be spared. (ANI)

