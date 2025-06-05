New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognizance of a press release issued by the Press Club of India, New Delhi, highlighting the alleged brutal assault of two journalists by police in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident reportedly took place on May 1, 2025, under the supervision of the District Superintendent of Police.

"NHRC, India takes suo motu cognisance of the reported assault of two journalists by police in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh," in a post in X, NHRC stated.

The Commission, noting that the allegations, if true, suggest a grave violation of human rights, has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

According to the press release dated May 25, 2025, the assaulted journalists were allegedly forced to record a video statement declaring that all issues had been resolved, raising further concerns about coercion and intimidation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, sought a response from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding a petition filed by the two journalists, who claim they were beaten at a police station for reporting on illegal sand mining operations. Their plea underscores concerns about press freedom and the treatment of journalists covering sensitive issues in the region.

Additionally, on May 28, the Delhi High Court granted protection to one of the journalists, who alleged that his life was under threat from the Bhind Superintendent of Police following the assault. (ANI)

