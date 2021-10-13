New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and arrested four people in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case.

According to NIA, it conducted searches at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Sophian districts.

The arrested accused have been identified as Waseem Ahmed Sofi, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Bilal Ahmed Mir and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda. (ANI)

