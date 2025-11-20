New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 deadly Delhi car blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

The four accused are Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders from the district sessions judge in Patiala House court. As per the agency, they had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent people and left many others injured. Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two other accused, Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

The four accused arrested will be confronted with those arrested earlier by the NIA.

"Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI," said the NIA. The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

The NIA, the next day, took over the case from the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation. As per the anti-terror agency, Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA said it is continuing its investigation across states.

The agency further added that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case. (ANI)

