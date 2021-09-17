Imphal, Sep 17 (PTI) The NIA has arrested a self-styled chairman of the outlawed Kuki militant group UKLF for his alleged involvement in the pilferage and illegal sale of government firearms to various terrorist outfits to strengthen war stores and carry out unlawful activities against the country, an official said on Friday.

The self-styled chairman of the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF), Lhunkhoson Haokip of Imphal West, had been absconding. He was arrested on Thursday, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to the pilferage of arms and ammunition from the armoury of the 2nd Manipur Rifles.

Haokip, along with his co-conspirators and charge-sheeted accused, was involved in the pilferage and illegal sale of government firearms to various terrorist outfits including the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and UKLF, with a view to strengthen war stores and carry out unlawful activities against the state, the NIA official said.

During a search operation at his premises earlier, nine 9mm pistols were recovered, the official said.

He was produced in a special NIA court in Imphal which has remanded him in the NIA custody till September 21, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

