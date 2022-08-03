New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused in the Umesh Kolhe murder case, the agency said on Wednesday.

Abdul Arbaz and Maulavi Mushfique Ahmed were arrested on Wednesday during the case investigation.

The accused were arrested from Amravati who are criminal associates of earlier arrested accused persons, namely Irfan Shaikh, Shoaib Khan, Mudassir Ahmed, Aatif Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Abdul Toufuq and Shahrukh Pathan and one wanted accused namely Shamim Ahmed Firoj Ahmed.

The NIA has said in their statement that further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

