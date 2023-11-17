New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): In a fresh crackdown against terrorist groups promoting violence and militancy in Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached four properties of a Tehreek Ul Mujahideen (TuM) operative facing trial in a case involving the seizure of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics.The properties belong to Mohd Yaseen, a resident of district Poonch in Jammu. These properties are located in the accused's village of Dhrooti (Dhabi).

Acting on orders of the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency attached these properties under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Also Read | Global South Nations Risk Becoming Dumping Ground for Used ICE Vehicles, Says Carbon Tracker Report.

Yaseen was arrested on December 27, 2020, and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered from his possession. He was charge-sheeted on June 24, 2021, and is currently facing trial under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act 1959, as well as the Explosive Substances Act and UA (P) Act 1967.The case came to light with the arrest of one Mohd Mustafa, which led to the arrest of Yaseen and another accused Mohd Farooq along with the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics from their possession.

The NIA said its investigations in the case subsequently exposed a conspiracy to attack religious places in the Mendhar area with grenades. (ANI)

Also Read | NewsClick Case: Only 0.09% Share in Organisation, No Role in Journalism and Management, Says HR Head Amit Chakravarty in Bail Plea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)