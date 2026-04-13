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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three individuals in connection with the Malda violence case, with preliminary investigations pointing towards a multi-layered conspiracy and a pre-planned attack, sources said on Monday.Among those taken into custody is Gulam Rabbani, a leader of the Indian Secular Front (ISF). According to investigators, Rabbani was allegedly involved in a meeting held just a day prior to the incident.The anti-terror agency also arrested two Congress workers, identified as Shahdath Husaain and Asif Sheikh. Sources indicate that the duo was responsible for organising a separate meeting aimed at mobilising a large crowd ahead of the targeted attack.The NIA's preliminary findings suggest that the incident was not a spontaneous outburst but a calculated, pre-planned operation to destabilise the region.

Earlier, a team from NIA arrived at the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office on April 3 in Malda in connection with the incident, where thousands of people on April 1 blocked the two gates of the Kaliachak-II BDO, holding staff, including seven judicial officers, "hostage" for hours before they were rescued after midnight.

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The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The anti-terror agency initiated the preliminary enquiry late on April 2 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) formally referred the matter, sending a letter to its Director General.

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The ECI's direction to the NIA came following the Supreme Court's order, asking the poll panel that "a central agency, either CBI or NIA" probe the incident, pointing out the attack "deliberate and calculated" attempt to demoralise the judicial officers and obstruct them from discharging their duty.

The apex court had also mentioned specifically that it cannot be tolerated, and also directed the ECI to seek deployment of central forces for the protection of the officers and their families in the state.

All the accused were arrested on charges of violence, arson and an eight-hour gherao of seven judicial officials, comprising three women among them, at the Kaliachak-II block office.

The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)