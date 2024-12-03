New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted another accused in the Magadh (Zone) CPI (Maoist) revival attempts case, the agency said in a statement.

Binod Shankar alias Vinod Shankar Singh, a resident of Kaimur district of Bihar, is the 6th accused to be chargesheeted in the case, the agency said. The chargesheet was filed on Monday.

A supplementary chargesheet has been filed against him under various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act before the NIA Special Court, Patna, it added.

The accused has several previous criminal cases registered against him in various police stations in various parts of district Aurangabad.

NIA had earlier chargesheeted five other accused persons in the case, registered on September 26, 2023, in connection with the attempts of the proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist) to revive Naxalism in the Magadh zone of Bihar.

As per NIA investigations, Binod was an active member of CPI (Maoist) and was involved in propagating the banned terrorist organisation's anti-national ideology. In collaboration with other chargesheeted accused persons, he was working to radicalise gullible youth. He was also working as a courier between the cadres of CPI (Maoist).

Further investigations into the case are continuing. (ANI)

