New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a migrant labourer from Bihar for allegedly supporting proscribed terrorist organisations, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu, the agency said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Akhalatur alias Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid, a resident of Katihar district, Bihar, has been charged under Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 13(1)(b) and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court at Poonamallee, Chennai.

According to the NIA, Akhalatur was employed as a labourer at a private construction site in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, and was initially arrested by Kayar Police in April this year for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Investigations revealed that the accused was in contact with LeT handlers in Pakistan through cyberspace and conspired with them to target "Kafirs" (non-believers) in Tamil Nadu. He also attempted to contact arms dealers to procure weapons and execute a Jihadi-style terror attack aimed at destabilising the country.

The NIA, assisted by other security agencies, successfully thwarted the planned attack.

The case, registered as RC-01/2025/NIA/CHE (Akhalatur LeT and Salafi Ideologue case), remains under investigation as part of ongoing efforts to curb radicalisation and violent extremism in India. (ANI)

