New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key perpetrator, a resident of Tamil Nadu, in an ISIS radicalisation and conspiracy case, the agency said on Saturday.

The accused, A Alfasith, hailing from Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu, has been chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before the NIA Special Court in Poonamalle in Tamil Nadu. The chargesheet was filed on Friday.

The NIA said that Alfasith was closely associated with radicalised Islamists and die-hard supporters of ISIS, including Mohemmed Ashik and Sathik Batcha, who were involved in several terror-related cases in Tamil Nadu.

During the investigation, the NIA found sufficient evidence establishing that Alfasith and his associates circulated incriminating ISIS-related videos, documents, and images through social media platforms, targeting hundreds of young Muslim boys.

"They had created several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, such as 'Islamic State' and 'Black Flag Soldiers,' to promote unlawful activities threatening the unity, security, and communal harmony of the country," the NIA said in a statement.

The anti-terror agency further said that their agenda was to spread ISIS ideology and radicalise the vulnerable youth.

"Investigations further revealed that Alfasith followed the activities of the global terrorist group ISIS, and had downloaded incriminating videos and documents from the ISIS-operated Telegram Channel 'nashida33' (Al Wala Val Baro)," mentioned the NIA.

The NIA is continuing its investigation to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the case in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

