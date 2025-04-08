New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The NIA has chargesheeted three more accused in a case related to the supply of arms and ammunition to the banned CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh.

The anti-terror agency has named Sudhir Tripathi and Suraj Nishad, along with Hungo Madkami, an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), in its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Suspected Online Gaming Debt in Gujarat's Ellisbridge; Probe Launched.

With this, the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case rose to eight.

Five other accused, originally arrested in the case from Bhairamgarh tehsil of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, were chargesheeted earlier and trial against them was underway, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Asks Security Agencies To Work in Coordinated Manner To Achieve Goal of Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigations by NIA had revealed that Sudhir and Suraj had facilitated the previously arrested five accused in procuring a revolver and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh, for delivery to CPI (Maoist) members in Bhairamgarh, it said.

The two men were arrested in October last year, the statement said, adding the NIA was continuing with its probe in the case and was working to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)