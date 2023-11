Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained a Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar during its raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu and Samba districts, an official said.

The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking, the official said.

Zaffar Alam was arrested from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu around 2 am, the official said.

