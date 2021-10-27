Patna (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bihar on Wednesday convicted nine Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) terrorists in connection with Patna serial blast cases.

A series of bomb explosions had taken place at Patna Railway Junction and Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013, in which six people were killed and many injured. The cases were registered on November 1, 2013.

The NIA took over the case and registered an FIR on December 31, 2013. (ANI)

