Bomb disposal squads examine the site of the car blast near Red Fort, in New Delhi (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Special NIA court at Patiala House on Thursday extended the custody of Accused Jasir Bilal Wani for a further 7 days. He was the second accused arrested by the counter-terrorism Agency.

It is alleged that he provided technical support for carrying out the attack and modified the drones. He was attempting to make a rocket.

NIA produced Jasir before the special court after 10 days of custody. He was arrested from Srinagar on November 17 by the NIA.

Principal District and Sessions judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana extended the NIA custody of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish for a further 7 days. He was produced before the court in a heavy security.

Earlier, the court had allowed him to meet his lawyer on alternate days while in NIA custody.

It is alleged that Jasir provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modified drones. He was also attempting to make a rocket. He was closely associated with the terror Conspiracy with Umar Un Nabi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir, by an NIA team that was in the Valley.

NIA in a press release, had said that investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 10 persons and left 32 persons injured.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage, the NIA said.

NIA continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads, and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.

Earlier, the Special NIA Court at Patiala House remanded Soyab to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 10 days' custody in connection with the November 10 blast case. The court had extended NIA custody of Amir Rashid Ali for seven days. NIA produced two accused, Soyab and Amir Rashid, before the Special NIA court in heavy security. (ANI)

