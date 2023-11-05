New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a comprehensive charge sheet against 17 accused in connection with a terrorist module of Hijb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, according to an official release.

"The accused identities are as follows: Mohammad Alam, Misbah ul Hasan, Mehraj Ali, Khalid Hussain, Syed Sami Rizvi, Yasir Khan, Salman Ansari, Syed Danish Ali, Mohammad Shahrukh, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Kareem, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Mohammad Hameed, Mohammad Saleem, Abdur Rahman, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammad Salman," as per a NIA press release.

The case was initially registered as FIR dated May 9, by Special Task Force (STF)/Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Bhopal under sections 120B, 153B and 121A of the Indian Penal Code-1860 and sections 13(1)(b), 17,18 18, and 18B of the UA(P) Act-1967.

As per the NIA investigations, it was revealed that the members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) were clandestinely recruiting and building their cadres in Madhya Pradesh.

"It has also been established that the accused were inspired by the HuT's radical ideology, which aimed at creating a Shariat-based Islamic nation in India through the means of violent acts. As an organisation, they kept their activities secret to avoid being caught, added like-minded people in their group and organised training camps clandestinely," the release stated.

"Their preparations included training in arms-shooting and commando tactics to their group members. Their plans and tactics extended to attacks on police personnel and targeting individuals of different communities. This dangerous intent was aimed to threaten the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of India, with the explicit goal of striking terror among the people," as per the release.

Further investigations into the case are underway. (ANI)

