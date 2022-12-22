New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 23 people in the Maoist attack case in which 22 security forces personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh last year, an official said on Thursday.

The attack on April 3 last year near Tekalgudiyam village under Tarrem police station of Bijapur district had also resulted in injuries to more than 35 others, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The case was initially registered at Tarrem police station and was later re-registered by the NIA on June 5 this year.

"Investigations revealed that the accused persons, who are members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), conspired to commit terrorist acts and the armed cadres of the CPI(Maoist) attacked the combined security forces CRPF, CoBRA, DRG and state police with heavy fire of barrel grenade launchers (BGL) and automatic weapons.

"They also abducted one CoBRA jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, and looted his weapon. The investigations also revealed that this ambush and attack on the police party and security personnel was part of TCOC (Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign) of CPI (Maoist)," the spokesperson said.

The official said the NIA investigations have managed to unearth the role of senior leaders of the CPI(Maoist) in the dastardly attack on the police and security forces personnel.

The accused persons were charge under various sections of the Indian Penal code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said.

