New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday filed a chargesheet in a court here against four members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) in a terror-funding case, an official said.

The chargesheet against Javaid Ahmad Lone alias "Shalabughi", his brother Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu, all residents of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, was filed in the NIA special court, Patiala House, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Shalabughi is charged with various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act read with Indian Penal Code, while the rest three were booked under different sections of Arms Act and IPC, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the case was registered against members and cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K, for their involvement in separatist and secessionist activities, even after its declaration as unlawful association on February 28, 2019.

"They had been collecting funds domestically as well as from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of ‘Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal' purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities," the spokesperson said.

The NIA had registered the case suo-moto on February 5, 2021.

"Investigation in the case has revealed that accused Shalabughi has been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JEI, J&K. In these meetings, he has been giving hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to donate according to their status," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the Lone brothers had acquired firearms and ammunition, with "ulterior motives" from the co-accused persons.

Further investigation in the case continues, the spokesperson said.

