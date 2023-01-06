Patna (Bihar) [India], January 6 (ANI): National investigation agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against an accused in a case connected to the alleged radicalisation of impressionable youth over various media platforms for carrying out violent terrorist acts, NIA said in an official statement.

The chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special court in Bihar's Patna.

The accused person chargesheeted under sections 121, 121A, 122 of IPC, and sections 13,18, 18B & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 has been identified as Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir Ahmed, a resident of Muneer Colony, near Qabristan Phulwarisharif, Patna.

"Investigations have revealed that accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish was the admin of WhatsApp Group 'Ghazwa E Hind' created by a Pakistani national namely Zain, and had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan and Yemen, with an intention to radicalize them and to constitute them into Sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities," an NIA statement read.

According to the NIA statement, accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish had created the said 'Ghazwa E Hind' group on different social media platforms viz WhatsApp, Telegram, and Bip Messenger.

"He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of 'BDGhazwa E HindBD' and had added Bangladeshi nationals," NIA statement added.

NIA said further investigations in the case are in progress.

The case was initially registered as FIR No 840/2022 dated 14.07.2022 at Police Station Phulwarisharif - Patna and re-registered by NIA on 22.07.2022. (NIA).

In September 2022, National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple locations in Bihar in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case. The places raided in Bihar are located in Darbhanga, Arariya, Chhapra and Patna districts of the state.

In September 2022, The NIA registered two separate First Information Reports in the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, one mentioning about a plan of miscreants to disturb the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar by some suspected persons.(ANI)

