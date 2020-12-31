New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly smuggling in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Bangladesh for distribution in India, an official said.

The third supplementary chargesheet in the case was filed before the NIA special court in Patna against Selim Sk of West Bengal's Malda district under sections of the IPC, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 4 lakh by Bihar's Bettiah Police on February 2, 2019 from the possession of Julkar Shaikh, the official said.

Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Chaudhary, who were incarcerated in Kolkata's Presidency Correctional Home, were operating an FICN trafficking racket from jail through their associates Kamirujjaman, Rakesh Chaudhary and Julkar Shaikh, the NIA official said.

The NIA arrested and charge-sheeted four accused -- Kamirujjaman, Rakesh Chaudhary, Shahnawaj Shaikh and Mannalal Chaudhary in addition to Julkar Shaikh, who was already arrested.

Kamirujjaman had procured the FICN from Selim Sk, who was subsequently arrested on October 6 this year, the official said.

Selim was sourcing the FICN from a Bangladeshi national and supplying them in Bihar and other parts of India through an organised network of couriers, the NIA official said.

The NIA has been able to expose the full chain of conspiracy by the suppliers and the receivers of FICN involved in trafficking in the case, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

