New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a fresh chargesheet against four additional individuals in connection with a case involving the propagation of the outlawed Naxal group's violent agenda in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Three of the chargesheeted accused -- Sunita Potam, Shankar Muchaki, and Dashrath alias Dasru Modiyam -- held positions in the Moolwasi Bachao Manch (MBM), a Maoist-affiliated front outfit that was outlawed by the Chhattisgarh government in October last year under the Special Public Security Act, 2005. The fourth individual, Mallesh Kunjam, was part of the Maoists' armed wing and remains on the run.

Also Read | Dry Day List October 2025: When Will Bars and Liquor Shop Remain Shut? Check Full List of Dry Days in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities.

NIA investigation reveals that all four accused were involved in activities like collection, storage and disbursal of naxal funds.

As per the NIA, the "MBM organisation used these funds for staging protests against the democratically elected government and the development activities being carried out in the state."

Also Read | RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India Sticks to 'Neutral' Policy Stance, Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.5%.

"These illicit funds were being channelised through a front organisation like MBM," said the anti-terror agency.

A total of six persons have so far been arrested in the case. Seven accused, including absconder Mallesh, have been chargesheeted.

Bijapur police had initially chargesheeted two accused, Gajendra Madvi and Laxman Kunjam, in November 2023. The police had registered the case following the recovery of Rs 6 lakh from Gajendra and Laxman, both MBM overground workers and members, in May 2023. They were on their way to deposit the funds in various bank accounts at the behest of CPI (Maoist) leaders when they were caught.

NIA, which took over the case in February 2024, filed the first supplementary chargesheet in August 2025. Fresh charges were filed against Gajendra and Laxman, and another accused, Raghu Midiyami, was also charged in that chargesheet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)