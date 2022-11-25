Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an overground worker (OGW) of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in a case related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out attacks in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The supplementary charge sheet against Danish Naseer, a resident of Sthe ounder-Dachhan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, was filed in a special court here under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 17, 18 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The agency said the case was initially registered on September 12, 2018 at the Anti Terrorist Squad Police Station in Lucknow and re-registered by the NIA 12 days later for a thorough investigation.

"Investigations have established that Naseer was working as OGW for Hizbul Mujahideen and providing shelter and all kinds of support to active terrorists of the outfit," the spokesperson said.

Being a part of the larger conspiracy, the NIA official said, he knowingly facilitated Hizbul terrorist Kamruz Zaman for committing terrorist acts.

"Inter alia, Naseer transferred an amount of Rs 30,000 to arrested accused Zaman to further terrorist activities of the outfit," the spokesperson said.

