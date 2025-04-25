New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized various electronic devices and other incriminating materials during raids conducted at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka in a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives, the agency said on Friday. NIA teams are examining the seized items to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalization of individuals in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of India. The searches were conducted on Thursday at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in the case registered by the anti-terror agency on December 20 last year. The suspects under the scanner are aligned with the ideology of proscribed unlawful associations and terrorist organisations, as per NIA investigations. NIA investigations have further revealed that these entities have been conspiring via social media platforms, and are in regular contact with foreign-based handlers suspected to be Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs), as part of the conspiracy aimed at destabilizing India.

Earlier, on April 20, the NIA chargesheeted three more accused in the Neemrana hotel firing case, linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala, as per an agency release.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Q4 Profit: Reliance Retail Venture Limited Reports 29% Rise in Net Profit to INR 3,545 Crore; FY25 Gross Revenue Hits INR 3.30 Lakh Crore.

"The agency filed its second supplementary chargesheet on Saturday before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur, naming Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav and Deepak under sections 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act 1967. With this, NIA has so far chargesheeted a total of six accused in the case RC 01/2024/NIA/JPR, relating to the conspiracy involving Dala and others," a statement from the agency said.

Three other accused, identified as Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale, were chargesheeted by NIA in March.

Also Read | Kheda Horror: Man Offers Shelter to Eloping Couple, Murders Them With Metal Rod in Gujarat; Rapes Woman and Stuffs Tobacco in Her Private Parts.

Rajasthan Police had originally chargesheeted seven other persons and had arrested a total of eight accused in the case, which was later taken over by NIA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)