New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 19 locations across five states as part of its ongoing investigation into a case linked to the radicalization of individuals associated with the proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The raids were underway since early morning at the hideouts of suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The operation focuses on the dissemination of terrorist propaganda and efforts to counter extremist activities.

The move comes two months after the anti-terror agency conducted searches at multiple locations in five states and arrested one person namely Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi.

Ayubi was taken into custody after searches at 26 locations in the states of Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The accused was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the conspiracy case (RC-13/2024/NIA/DLI).

Following the operation, several other suspects were rounded up for questioning. During the searches then, the NIA teams seized several incriminating documents, electronic devices, pamphlets and magazines.

The fresh searches conducted this morning were arranged after the agency found lead after questioning the arrested person and examination of evidence against the suspects whose premises were searched in October this year.

The NIA then said that the suspects were engaged in radicalising individuals associated with JeM, and were engaged in disseminating terrorist-related propaganda and radicalising and recruiting youth into the Jamaat outfit inspired by JeM.

"These suspects were involved in motivating youth into committing violent terror attacks across India," the NIA has said. (ANI)

