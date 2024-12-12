Mumbai, December 12: Elections in India, a country of 1.42 billion people, are nothing short of a grand festival. In 2024, India embraced the vibrant spirit of democracy as it prepared for a monumental year of elections. This year witnessed major state assembly elections alongside the grand spectacle of the Lok Sabha polls, the cornerstone of Indian democracy.

Let's explore the political arena, where the battle for power unfolds with intensity. From the assembly elections that shaped regional dynamics to the Lok Sabha elections that determined the nation’s future, here’s a comprehensive look at the elections in 2024. ‘Batenge to Katenge’, ‘Rahul Gandhi Is Country’s No 1 Terrorist’: List of Most Controversial and Bizarre Remarks Made in 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the year's most awaited event in Indian politics, took place from April 19 to June 1, spanning seven phases. This monumental electoral battle saw fierce competition as voters from across the nation cast their ballots to elect all 543 members of the Lok Sabha. On June 4, the much-awaited results were announced, paving the way for the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The 2024 election results surprised many, with the BJP falling short of its 400-seat target. Despite pre-poll predictions of a sweeping BJP majority, the INDIA bloc outperformed expectations, securing key victories in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. To retain its Lok Sabha majority, the BJP had to rely on its allies the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United). Notable Deaths of 2024: From Ratan Tata to Maggie Smith and Baba Siddique, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 286 seats, narrowly outpacing the Congress-led INDIA bloc, which garnered 231. The Congress saw significant growth, increasing its tally from 52 seats in 2019 to 99, while the BJP claimed 240 seats in this closely-contested election.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Arunachal Pradesh held its Legislative Assembly elections on April 19, 2024, to elect 60 members. The results, announced on June 2, revealed a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured 46 out of 60 seats. Subsequently, Pema Khandu was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections took place on April 19, 2024, to elect 32 members. The results were announced on June 2, 2024, following the vote count. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) achieved a significant victory, increasing its seat count to 31, a substantial rise from the 17 seats it secured in 2019. The remaining one seat was won by the Sikkim Democratic Front.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election was held on May 13, 2024, alongside the Indian general election, to form the 16th Assembly. The results were declared on June 4. The state witnessed a landslide victory for the TDP-led NDA coalition, which secured 164 out of 175seats. The TDP won 135, the JSP claimed all 21 it contested, and the BJP won 8 seats. The YSR Congress Party, which had bagged 151 seats in 2019, was reduced to 11.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

The BJP made history in the Odisha Legislative Assembly elections held from May 13 to June 1, 2024, by securing a simple majority with 78 seats in the 147-member house. This victory marked the end of the BJD's 24-year rule under Naveen Patnaik. Votes were counted, and results were declared on June 4, 2024, establishing the 17th Assembly. The BJD ended up with 51 seats, while the Congress tally went up from 9 to 14.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1, 2024, with results declared on October 8. The INDIA bloc comprising the National Conference, Congress and CPI(M) secured a majority by winning 49 of the 90 seats, with the JKNC emerging as the largest party. The BJP bagged 29 seats and the PDP just 3.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The 2024 Haryana Legislative Assembly elections were held on October 5, with results announced on October 8. Defying exit polls, the BJP secured a majority by winning 48 out of 90 seats, marking its third consecutive victory—a first in the state's history. The Congress could bag 37 seats and failed to wrest power.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections of 2024 were held in three phases from November 13 to 20, and the results were declared on November 24. The Mahagathbandhan (INDIA Bloc), led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, claimed a decisive victory, winning 56 out of 81 seats with 44.37% of the popular vote.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, held on November 20, saw a record turnout of 66.05%, the highest since 1995. The ruling MahaYuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP secured a sweeping victory with 235 seats, leaving the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NSP(SP) without enough seats even to claim the Leader of Opposition post - a first in 60 years. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as Chief Minister.

