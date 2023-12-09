New Delhi, December 9: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out raids at 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra in connection to an ISIS terror conspiracy case. Of the total 44 locations being raided by the NIA since this morning, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city and one in Bhayander, sources said.

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, they said. The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates, who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS and had formed a terrorist gang.

The terrorist organizations had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes to wage violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India.

