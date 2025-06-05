New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir to probe a terror conspiracy case against overground workers of various terrorist outfits, officials said.

The raids were carried out in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, they said.

Searches are being conducted in a terror conspiracy case against OGWs of various terrorist organisations, they said.

