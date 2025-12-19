New Delhi (India), December 19 (ANI): In a recent announcement, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) reduced the application fees for the 2026-27 batch for various categories.

For the Open, OBC (NCL), and Open-EWS categories, the fees have been reduced from Rs. 3,000/- to Rs. 2,000/-. For SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the reduction is from Rs. 1,500/- to Rs. 500/-.

The reduction is due to making the entrance exam more accessible and encouraging greater participation from aspiring designers. However, many financial aid options are also provided by the institute, such as scholarships like 'Sarthak' (means-cum-merit) and study abroad assistance. NIFT previously allowed fee payment in instalments to ease the burden of lump-sum payments.

The Institute has commenced the entrance exam process for the 2026-27 batch across various UG and PG courses in fashion design, management, and technology. The last date for form filling is 6th January 2026 (from 7th to 10th January 2026 with a late fee), and the exam date is 8th February 2026.

The CBT and pen-and-paper-based All India entrance exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in over 100 cities across the country. (ANI)

