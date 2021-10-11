Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai's Ghatkopar unit arrested a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth Rs 35 lakhs from his possession.

The cell recovered 100 grams of MD and 50 grams of cocaine from the 32-year-old drug peddler.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

The accused, identified as Kenneth Okeke, had come to Govandi from Nalasopara to smuggle drugs where he was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell officials. (ANI)

