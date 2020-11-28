Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of Rajasthan with Mount Abu recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of 1 degree Celsius, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

In the plains, Churu was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani where the night temperature was 8 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner, Sikar, Ganganagar, Jaipur and Jodhpur also recorded a minimum of 8.5, 9, 10.1, 11.4 and 12.9 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the Met department here.

The department has predicted a fall in night temperatures and cold waves in northern parts of the state during the next 24 hours.

