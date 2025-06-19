UDF and LDF workers enter into a scuffle with each other in Kurumbalangod of Malappuram district on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers engaged in a scuffle in Kurumbalangod of Malappuram district during polling for the Nilambur Assembly by-election on Thursday.

UDF has lodged a Police complaint, alleging that despite the conclusion of official campaigning, LDF workers from outside the constituency remained near polling booths and continued campaigning on election day.

Following the complaint, police took two individuals into custody. Local CPI(M) branch secretary tells ANI that the detained individuals are not LDF workers.

Voting progressed smoothly at the Punchakkoli polling booth located deep within forest region. Despite the remote location, voters turned up to exercise their democratic rights.

Polling in Kerala's Nilambur started today 7 am. Polling was also held in Punjab's Ludhiana West seat, Kaliganj in West Bengal and Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.

The results for the same will be announced on June 23.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

The bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukhath expressed confidence in a UDF victory for the constituency, saying that the state government has "totally neglected Nilambur area," with tribals not being rehabilitated and human-animal conflict increasing.

Earlier, Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan also said that a UDF victory will mark the return of the party to the state.

Speaking to ANI, Satheesan said, "This is a political contest, a direct fight between the UDF and the LDF. It is the semi-final leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections, and we are confident of winning by a significant margin. We see this as an opportunity to hold the Pinarayi government accountable, a government that has been in power for the past nine years."

Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate M Swaraj cast his vote in the by-election at booth no. 202 of the Government LP School in Muthiri Mankuth.

Swaraj stated afterwards that voting is a citizen's right and urged everyone in the constituency to exercise their franchise.

Apart from Swaraj and Shoukath, the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George from the seat. (ANI)

