Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Nilgiri Mountain Railway services have resumed operations on Thursday from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, according to an official statement.

"Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services resume operations from today! Happy passengers on board an NMR train that departed from Mettupalayam this morning!" the Southern Railways tweeted.

On December 12, the Left parties protested against the state government's plan to privatise the NMR Toy train service, urging the government to cancel the agreement reportedly signed with a private agency in this regard.

However, in a statement, Southern Railway had said there was no plan to start a daily chartered train from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam from January next year.

"There have been reports in a section of the media that a firm will be running daily chartered special trains from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam and back from January, 2021 onwards. It is clarified that there is no proposal, as of now, for running chartered trips on daily basis as stated in those reports," the statement had added. (ANI)

