New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has successfully summited Mt Kangchenjunga (8,586 m), the third-highest peak in the world and the highest in India, on May 18.

The expedition, led by renowned mountaineer Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, marked the culmination of the landmark 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' campaign -- a patriotic mission to hoist the Indian national flag atop the highest peak of each of India's 28 states, a release said.

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

This mission, conceptualised to celebrate the spirit of unity and national pride through adventure, has now achieved its final milestone with the ascent of Kangchenjunga, the highest point in the state of Sikkim and the campaign's symbolic crown.

Notably, the NIMAS team is the only Indian expedition to achieve a 100 per cent summit success rate on Mt Kangchenjunga this season, a testament to the team's rigorous preparation, discipline, and unyielding spirit, the release said.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: Army Jawan Killed, 2 Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

In a season marked by extreme conditions and high attrition, every climber from the NIMAS team who attempted the summit made it -- an extraordinary accomplishment on one of the most formidable mountains in the world.

"This wasn't just an expedition. It was a tribute to every corner of India. From the dense forests of the northeast to the icy ramparts of Kangchenjunga, our Tiranga has now flown atop every state's highest point," said Col Jamwal. "I'm proud of the team and honored to lead a mission that reflects the unity and diversity of our great nation."

The success of the 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' mission through the Kangchenjunga ascent underscores NIMAS's growing legacy in adventure leadership and national service. As the Tiranga waved proudly from the summit, it carried with it not just the dreams of climbers, but the spirit of an entire nation.

Earlier on March 26, Minister of State (MoS) Defence, Sanjay Seth, had flagged off the expedition to Mount Kangchenjunga, led by Col Jamwal, Director, NIMAS, Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. The team comprised five highly skilled climbers and three support staff. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)