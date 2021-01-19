Indore, Jan 19 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sentenced nine persons to life imprisonment for killing a Dalit man in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

Special Judge Renuka Kanchan convicted the nine accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment under section 302 (murder) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Special public prosecutor Vishal Anand Shrivastava said the accused had killed Ram Lakhan Luhane (30) with sharp weapons on the night of November 10, 2010, as they were angry with him for setting up a tea stall in his village, near Asravada Fata village under Khudail area of the district.

The prosecution had produced 35 witnesses in the case, the official said.

